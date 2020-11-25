Playtime is over in this trailer for The Boss Baby: Family Business

When Universal debuted the first trailer for Boss Baby back in 2017, many people probably felt sorry for all those involved in what looked like an unbelievably awkward and utterly terrible movie. Despite the movie not being well-received critically, it turned out to be a massive hit grossing over $527 million at the box office, plus a whole lot of other merchandising cash as young ones fell in love with the diminutive boss baby, Ted.

Sadly, all that success has meant that we will be seeing more of the character.

For its forthcoming sequel, The Boss Baby: Family Business, that means seeing the story go to even more bizarre extremes including more talking babies and a de-aging formula to see our now older main characters go back to being infants all over again. And baby ninjas, because apparently if you want to make a sequel out of a bad movie, you need to throw pretty much every idea that comes to your head at it:

In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar®-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers—Tim (James Marsden, X-Men franchise) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin)—have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business.

Needless to say, I’m not a fan. Though that will probably mean very little as the first movie proved it didn’t need to be a great movie to be popular with audiences and as long as the sequel ups the ante on its silly antics and provides even more talking babies to help sell toys, this film will probably end up being just as popular as the original.

The Boss Baby: Family Business sees Alec Baldwin return to voice Ted with James Baldwin set to voice the older Tim. Eva Longoria, Arian Greenblatt, Amy Sedaris, and Jeff Goldblum join the cast to bring in even more star power.

Perhaps the only thing standing against this movie being as much of a success as its predecessor is COVID-19, with the film currently scheduled for release on March 26. That may still be too soon for people to flood back into the cinemas to watch this film, regardless of how much the little ones pester them.

