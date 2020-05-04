Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff universe gets an official title… and it’s so dumb

When Tom Holland’s Spider-Man swung his way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War, it was a glorious moment which fans had waited ages for. And it only came about due to an unprecedented co-production deal between Marvel and Sony, the latter having owned the character’s film rights after purchasing them from the comic book publisher all the way back in 1985.

That groundbreaking deal though was essentially just for the Spider-Man character. Sony owned all the rights for all other characters related to Spider-Man as well though, and the studio wasn’t going to just sit on them as Marvel made Spidey movies. And thus we got Venom and its upcoming sequel, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and the upcoming Morbius as well as Kraven the Hunter flicks (and whatever other ideas Sony has brewing – please gods, just not that stupid “Young Aunt May is a spy malarkey”). And as we learned last year, after some wheeling and dealing when Sony and Marvel’s partnership dissolved momentarily, Sony will be pulling those characters into the popular MCU as well… but, like, in the corner of the universe… far away from the Avengers. So not quite the MCU but not quite a separate universe either. So what do we call that? Well, we finally have an answer and it’s so dumb.

When the official Spider-Man Movie Twitter account posted a rather innocent tweet about all the various on-screen incarnations of the webhead, somebody noticed that slipped into this message rather innocuously was its description as the “Spider-Man Universe of Characters”.

Join Spider-Man and all his friends while you swing through all the films from the Spider-Man Universe of Characters! Complete your #SpiderMan movie collection with this limited-time @PrimeVideo offer!https://t.co/a1HqdrDYra pic.twitter.com/UiBkMItcV6 — Spider-Man: Far From Home (@SpiderManMovie) April 30, 2020

Now before you start pointing out how silly that sounds, I need to do my best infomercial host impersonation BECAUSE WAIT!!! THERE’S MORE!!! When IGN spotted the tweet, they reached out to Sony to confirm that this is in fact an official title for these Spider-Man-centric movies. And luckily, Sony confirmed that it was not. No, because the actual official title is so much worse. Folks, I humbly give you the… Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters!

Just rolls off the tongue, doesn’t it? And before you answer that obviously sarcastic question, please take note that this abbreviates to SPUMC. Yes, SPUMC. Doesn’t SPUMC just roll off your ton— ok I can’t finish writing that really bad joke because we’re supposed to be a family website, damn it! What makes this terrible name even worse is that, as IGN points out, Sony has been using “SPUMC” internally (no, you sickos!) since last year already. It was all over (I said no!) a Sony Pictures presentation from 2019. And in all that time nobody remembered that the internet is the epitome of juvenile humour and this was going to get mocked to hell and back? Really?! Sigh.

Thanks to recent delays due to the the COVID-19 pandemic, the next load of SPUMC (I’m just gonna go with it now) will hit screens on 19 March 2021 when Morbius releases. Venom: Let There Be Carnage will then open on 25 June 2021, with the still-untitled third Spider-Man movie debuting three weeks later on 16 July 2021. The sequel for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is still very far off though as it’s been pushed back to 7 October 2022. No word yet on Kraven.

Last Updated: