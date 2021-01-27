Spy Kids is getting another reboot

It’s amazing what the success of just one movie can do to a filmmaker’s career. It seemed like Robert Rodriguez wouldn’t return to directing playful kids movies following the disappointing performance of 2011’s Spy Kids: All The Time In The World, but never say never in this industry. Rofriguez, who directed some of the most over-the-top action films of all time such as Desperado, Once Upon A Time in Mexico, Sin City, and Machete, is ready to revive the Spy Kids franchise once again.

His most recent film, We Can Be Heroes, proved to be a massive success for Netflix and with a sequel greenlit, comes the news from Deadline that Rodriguez and Spyglass Media will team up on new Spy Kids adventures. Unlike We Can Be heroes though, which served as a follow-up of sorts to Rodriguez’ Sharkboy and Lava Girl, this film could be a complete reboot of the franchise.

This is actually the second Sky Kids reboot, as following the release of the first trilogy of films between 2001 and 2003, Rodriguez and Spyglass returned to the series in the aforementioned It’s About Time film.

That reboot did see Carmen and Juni Cortez return to lead a completely new cast, but it was a critical flop. It did fare better at the box office though, making $85 million worldwide off of a $27 million budget.

We Can Be Heroes showed that Rodriguez has grown yet again as a filmmaker, as he blended a strong kids story with elements that easily appealed to adults as well. Whether he can translate that success across to a different franchise though, is something we will have to wait and see.

