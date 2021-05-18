Sweet Tooth: New trailer for Netflix’s comic adaptation explains the fantasy post-apocalyptic world

I think it’s fair to say that we’re definitely not short on comic book adaptations on our screens these days. You can’t flip between two different streaming services without running into some musclebound hero in spandex being front and centre. But there’s more to comics than just superheroes. Enter: Sweet Tooth. A live-action TV series adaptation of Jeff Lemire’s critically-acclaimed, award-winning comic book published by DC Comics’ Vertigo line produced by Netflix, Sweet Tooth is a coming-of-age drama mixed with magical fantasy with a big dollop of post-apocalypse survivalism.

What that all adds up to is something supremely unique and charming (it’s been billed as “Mad Max meets Bambi”) as we follow the cross-country adventure of Gus aka Sweet Tooth, a young boy born as an animal-human hybrid, one of many such children who are somehow tied into a devastating virus that nearly destroyed humanity. Played by newcomer Christian Convery, Gus is raised in isolation by his protective father (Will Forte), but when a tragedy sees Gus stranded on his own, he has to rely on the help of a towering stranger named Jepperd (Nonzo Anozie) to help guide him through the various warring factions trying to stake their claim on what’s left of the world. And as a brand new trailer shows, maybe Gus and co can even get some answers as to what caused the creation of hybrids like him. Check it out below!

Ten years ago “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers— about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined.

Along with the trailer, Netflix has also debuted a series of images from the film which you can look at in the gallery below.





















Sweet Tooth also stars Christian Convery, Adeel Akhtar, Dania Ramirez, Neil Sandilands, Stefania LaVie Owen, and Aliza Vellani, with James Brolin narrating the story. Most notably, as the trailer is quick to boast about, it’s produced by none other than Robert Downey Jr. and his wife/producing partner Susan Downey. Writer/director Jim Mickle (Cold in July, Mulberry Street) is the creator of this adaptation and will act as showrunner. Sweet Tooth is set to premiere on Netflix on 4 June 2021

