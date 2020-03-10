Takeshi Kovacs has a new case to solve in Netflix’s anime feature Altered Carbon: Resleeved

Have you finished watching Altered Carbon season two and feeling blue that it’s all over so soon? Well Netflix might just have you covered with Altered Carbon: Resleeved.

It’s an anime feature movie from writers Dai Satō – whose resume includes work on titles such as Cowboy Bebop, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Eureka Seven, and Ergo Proxy – and Tsukasa Kondo that tells a new Takeshi Kovacs tale within the Altered Carbon universe. It’s directed by Jō Nakajima (Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV) and Yoshiyuki Okada, with the character design by Yasuo Ohtagaki (Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt).

The short and sweet official plot synopsis is as follows:

On the planet Latimer, Takeshi Kovacs must protect a tattooist while investigating the death of a yakuza boss alongside a no-nonsense CTAC [agent].

In case you’ve never watched the series or read the books and you’re wondering what CTAC is, it stands for the Colonial Tactical Assault Corps, and is essentially a Protectorate (the interplanetary government that controls much of human space in the Altered Carbon universe) special forces unit that’s tasked with keeping order by any means necessary.

Let’s take a look:

Well I’ll be damned if that doesn’t look absolutely gorgeous, it’s vibrant, colourful, and beautifully animated. Story and setting-wise this is Altered Carbon with an anime twist, with Takeshi tasked with tracking down a killer in a city that’s one-part opulent and three-parts grimy while encountering ninjas inhabiting enhanced combat sleeves.

Netflix have also been quite reticent in naming their English-language voice cast, but as you can hear none of the actors who’ve portrayed the character so far are lending their voice to him this time around, which does make perfect sense given that this is a new sleeve. However, to quote the wisdom of Confucius, “Subs before dubs, yo!”

What do you think?

Altered Carbon: Resleeved will premiere on Netflix on 19 March. The Japanese voice cast includes Tatsuhisa Suzuki, Rina Satou, Ayaka Asai, George Nakata, Kenji Yamauchi, Kanehira Yamamoto, and Kōji Ishii.

