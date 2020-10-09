The first Invincible trailer brings the best damn superhero comic book to life

If you’ve ever wanted to start reading comic books and you’ve been terrified about getting lost in a multiverse of madness, here’s a tip for you: Don’t jump into DC or Marvel’s offerings just yet. Rather get yourself a trade paperback of Invincible, an Image Comics title that Kervyn and I have routinely called without any sense of hyperbole whatsoever, the best damn superhero comic book of all time.

Want a plucky new hero learning the ropes of saving the day and establishing his own identity? Check!

Want twists and gut-wrenching emotional moments that will leave you devastated? Check!

Superhero fights that makes the third act of Man of Steel look pale in comparison? Check!

Blood, oh my crap so much damn blood? Check!

Want a hero who actually learns from his mistakes, is believably fallible and grows into a better person along the way? Buddy, this series has you sorted!

Invincible actually wrapped up a while ago, ending the on a definitive high note. While it’s comic book saga is over, it’s getting a brand new lease on life on Amazon. Here’s the first trailer for the series, which features the most epic game of catch ever played on this planet:

In addition to looking much much better than I thought it would be (For some reason I was fearing that el cheapo Flash animation was going to be used), Invincible also has a ridiculously stacked cast of actors voicing the main characters. The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun voices Mark Grayson AKA Invincible, Oscar-winner powerhouse and best airbender JK Simmons voices Mark’s father AKA Omni-Man, and Golden Globe winner Sandra Oh is voicing Mark’s mom.

The cast from that point gets even more impressive: Mark Hammil as superhero tailor Art Rosebaum, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Walter Goggins as Cecicl Steadman, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode, Chris Diamantopoulos as Donald Ferguson and Doc Seismic, Khary Payton as Black Samson, Zachary Quinto as Robot, Malese Jow as Dupli-Kate, Kevin Michael Richardson as Mauler Twins and Monster Girl, Grey Griffin as Shrinking Ray, Lauren Cohan as War Woman, Michael Cudlitz as Red Rush, Lennie James as Darkwing, Ross Marquand as The Immortal and Aquarius, Sonequa Martin-Green as Green Ghost, and Michael Dorn as Battle Beast.

Wheeze!

There’s no release date yet for when in 2021 Invincible will arrive, but thanks to the trailer setting the tone above, I’ve got a feeling that the wait for the first eight episodes will be well worth it.

