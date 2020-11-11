The Umbrella Academy will be back for a third season on Netflix

With Netflix bringing the chop to many of its popular shows quite early and leaving these series with unresolved cliffhangers, there is no certainty anymore that even popular shows will survive on the streaming service if it feels that there won’t be a return on its investment. Fans of the popular The Umbrella Academy series can breathe easy knowing that the show will go on, as Netflix has just officially announced a third season starring the super-powered siblings.

The series, which is based on the comic book series from Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, follows a group of seven children who were all born under mysterious circumstances on the same day. It has proven to be immensely popular and the most-streamed series in the US for the past six months. I guess given that sort of popularity, it should’ve been a foregone conclusion that it would be renewed for another season, but with the superhero franchise relying on a lot of expensive sets and visual effects, along with a big cast, it isn’t exactly a cheap series to produce.

They're not done yet!



The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is officially happening! pic.twitter.com/Vg7jXrXwnV — Netflix (@netflix) November 10, 2020

The new season will once again consist of 10 one-hour episodes, with production set to commence in Toronto in February 2021. The core cast of Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, and Ritu Arya will all be reprising their roles, while showrunner Steve Blackman remains in charge of things. Fans can probably expect a lot more of the same wild and crazy antics that have made the show such a success in the first place.

With many more stories to draw upon from the comics, the show should be far from over, but it will be interesting to see if the producers will finish this season on another big cliff-hanger like before or perhaps try and leave the characters in more stable territory should a season 4 renewal not be on the cards.

