The Uncharted movie is ready to start filming soon, according to Tom Holland

Is it possible? Could the infamous Uncharted move that has been wrapped in development turmoil and a revolving door of directors finally be ready to start filming? That appears to be the case according to star Tom Holland, who revealed the news in a recent interview with IGN. The film, which recently saw yet another directorial change with Travis Knight moving aside to be finally replaced by Ruben Fleischer (Venom and Zombieland) as a result of scheduling conflicts. The change pushed out the release date for the movie yet again, but it also appears that it may have allowed them to film earlier because Fleischer had time available.

Something now apparently confirmed by Holland. In the short interview, Holland confirmed that the Uncharted film begins shooting in four weeks in Berlin and praised the movie’s stunt department for having “done an amazing job already prepping the stunts”. Something which the film could feature a lot of if the video games are anything to go by.

The actor also revealed that while the film will be a prequel to the video-game series, that it has still taken some inspiration from the games itself. There’s a particular mention of the fourth iteration in the franchise, A Thief’s End:

One of my favourite video games ever is the fourth Uncharted game… And lots of inspiration for the film has come from that game in particular… When I sat down with [Sony Chairman] Tom Rothman, and we were talking about video games and I was like ‘I’ve just finished Uncharted’, and he was like ‘Well, why don’t you play Nathan Drake?’ And I remember being like ‘I would do anything to play Nathan Drake’…

While it may take some inspiration from that fourth movie, it will likely be just in concept as the actor had revealed in a separate interview with IGN, that the script is definitely an original origin story that will be new to fans of the game and that It is also one of the best scripts he has ever read:

I read the newest draft of the script and it’s one of the best scripts I’ve ever read. It really, really jumps off the page. I think what Uncharted offers that most video game films don’t is that it’s an origin story to the games, so if you’ve played the games, you haven’t seen what’s going to happen in the film. If you haven’t played the games, you’re going to enjoy the film because it’s information that everyone else is getting at the same time.

Now admittedly, Holland as a young actor probably hasn’t read too many scripts in his career, but if you consider how good some of the movies he has starred in are, he may be onto something. Or not, because his tendency to drop spoilers meant that he probably never received the actual script for any of those movies – so who knows. Either way, it looks like fans may finally get a move of their beloved Nathan Drake, That is, if nothing else goes wrong in production between now and its release date.

