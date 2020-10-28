There’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing in the body-swapping horror comedy Freaky

Freaky is the upcoming body-swapping horror comedy from director Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day, the Paranormal Activity franchise), and co-written with Michael Kennedy (Bordertown). It also just happens to hail from one of my favourite production companies, Blumhouse.

Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies) stars as a high school senior just trying to make it to the end of the year, but when she’s attacked by the infamous serial killer terrorising her town, The Butcher (Vince Vaughn), the pair somehow swap bodies. Now she only has one day to reverse the swap before it becomes permanent, while not only avoiding the police who are hot on The Butcher’s heels, but also preventing him from using her body to continue his gruesome work.

The very extensive official plot synopsis is as follows:

Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher, her town’s infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries. When The Butcher’s mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other’s bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she’s trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever. The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who’s the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming. With some help from her friends—ultra-woke Nyla, ultra-fabulous Joshua and her crush Booker—Millie races against the clock to reverse the curse while The Butcher discovers that having a female teen body is the perfect cover for a little Homecoming killing spree.

Let’s take a look:

This looks like a whole lot of fun to me. There doesn’t seem to be too much going on plot-wise, but that’s not really the point of the movie – the point is to sit back, have a laugh, and enjoy yourself. And thanks to some snappy writing and good acting it’s got that nailed.

What do you think?

Freaky is due for release in theatres on 13 November, but I suspect it won’t be too long before it heads online to a streaming service near you. It also stars Celeste O’Connor, Misha Osherovich, Uriah Shelton, Dana Drori, Katie Finneran, and Alan Ruck.

