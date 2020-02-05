This trailer for The Roads Not Taken is all about endings

No illness is desired, but with the consequences of many mental illnesses, I think that is the worst way to suffer in this world. This is the fate that befalls Javier Bardem in the upcoming drama The Roads Not Taken which sees Bardem play the role of a father, Leo, who is deteriorating mentally and during a trip with his daughter Elle Fanning, begins to reflect and imagine the alternate lives he may have lived.

This is quite a heavy subject for a film to tackle and so it requires a lot from its cast to bring an emotionally heavy tale like this to life. Joining Barden and Fanning are the likes of Salma Hayek and Laura Linney to add to the acting powerhouse of the film and attempt to bring on the waterworks from the film’s audience:

And that trailer paints a bleak picture of what you would expect from a film like this. This is not the popcorn entertainment most of us will look forward to during our free time, but there is always an audience for films such as this who will no doubt enjoy playing through a box of tissues while they sit through their movie. With all the big Oscar-nominated films coming out now though, perhaps this movie is in good company and now is a fitting time to watch it.

The Roads Not Taken is written and directed by Sally Potter who brings her many decades of experience to a film like this to arguably bring out the best in the film’s cast. The film is scheduled for release on March 17th.

