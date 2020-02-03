Watch first footage for The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki! Plus new Black Widow TV spot!

It’s that time of the year again when Americans all suddenly and inexplicably start showing their appreciation for ornithology. Yes, it was Superb Owl weekend! No, wait. I may have got that wrong. Know who got things very right though? Marvel. The comic book movie studio managed to even overshadow Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s face-meltingly hot halftime show at the Superbowl (that’s the right one, I think) when it unveiled the first look at opening salvo of their upcoming Disney+ shows.

Yes, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting bigger, by going smaller – the small screen, I mean – with The Falcon & The Winter Soldier picking up where Avengers: Endgame left off with Captain America (Chris Evans) handing over the shield to Falcon (Anthony Mackie) while Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) looked on. Then there’s WandaVision, which will somehow see Vision (Paul Bettany) back from the dead as the artificial being rekindles his love with a troubled Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen). And finally, we actually get to see what mischief Loki (Tom Hiddleston) will get up to when he stepped out of the timeline with the Tesseract. And it all starts here!

Ooh, WandaVision is looking every bit as trippy as they’ve been saying (it’s supposedly going to be a mash-up of different sitcom eras with the more traditional Marvel superhero action… somehow). And yes, Wanda does appear to finally be adopting her Scarlet Witch persona, costume and all. Though my money is on that all being in her head. Hell, the entire show is probably in her head. As for the rest? Man, Falcon tossing that shield actually just feels… right, you know? And I will never tire of Hiddleston as Loki. Now if only we knew why he was seemingly locked up?

The Falcon & The Winter Soldier is directed by Kari Skogland and penned by Malcolm Spellman, and it’s six episodes will debut weekly on Disney+ from August (as we recently learned). WandaVision will debut later in the year, and has Jac Schaefer as lead writer with Matt Shakman directing. Finally, Loki will then premiere sometime in 2021 on the streaming service, with Kate Herron directing and Michael Waldron as head writer.

And pivoting back from the small-screen to the big, Marvel wasn’t content to just show off their Disney+ shows though as we also got a brand new TV spot for Black Widow. As titular star Scarlett Johansson informs us in this prequel (it’s set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War), the Avengers wasn’t her first family. And if there’s one thing we know about family, it’s that the members don’t always get along!

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Along with the 30-second spot, we also got a group of character posters showing off Black Widow’s original family of Yelena (Florence Pugh), Alexei aka Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Melina (Rachel Weisz).









Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland and scheduled for release in theatres on 1 May 2020.

