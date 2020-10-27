Watch out Tom Cruise, Netflix is sending Adam Sandler to space

Adam Sandler is actually a decent actor with a remarkable range, though you won’t see that when you watch any of his comedies where he behaves like a pre-adolescent kid and relies on terrible gags to squeeze a few chuckles out of the audience. Every now and again though he stars in a serious dramatic role and reminds everyone that he can actually act. Those roles just tend to be too few and far between.

Lately though Sandler seems to be taking more of a liking to more serious films with 2017 seeing him star in The Meyerowitz Stories and last year we saw him star in Uncut Gems where his performance as a gambling-addicted jewelry salesman was even up for an Oscar nomination consideration. It now appears that we’re going to be getting another serious Sandler performance with Deadline reporting that he’ll be starring in a new Netflix drama based on Jaroslav Kalfar’s sci-fi novel The Spaceman of Bohemia.

The film, which will be directed by Emmy-winning director Johan Renck (Chernobyl) off of a script by Colby Day, will see Sandler play an astronaut who is sent on a mission to the edge of the galaxy in search of a mysterious dust when he discovers an ancient creature lurking on his ship. The story sounds more like an epic sci-fi journey based on that plot detail alone, though apparently the novel itself is more focused on drama and the film is planning to also lean into this aspect of the story.

Sandler may seem like an odd choice for a deeply introspective movie, but Renck is particularly excited about working with him, as he revealed in a statement:

As we prepare for our voyage to Chopra, I couldn’t be more pleased to have found the perfect partner in Adam. And now, with the support of the brilliant Netflix family, I am profoundly excited to set off on our impossible journey.

Sandler may be out to prove his thespian skills to many, but if you’re someone who loves his buffoonish-comedy antics, you can see him be his usual self in Netflix’s current horror-comedy Hubie Halloween with another Netflix comedy, Hustle also in development. Sander still knows where his bread and butter comes from and will continue to release his popular comedy films for the foreseeable future, but it is nice to see him actually star in movies where he gets to act his own age. Maybe he can say hello to Tom Cruise.

