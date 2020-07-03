Westworld’s creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are opening the vault and making a Fallout TV series for Amazon

After creating and shaping one of the most innovative and intriguing sci-fi shows in HBO’s Westworld, it seems that Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have their sights set on an even bigger property in the form of Bethesda’s Fallout Universe. The couple may still be continuing to raise the bar with that epic series as it concludes its third season (with the fourth series in development), but Amazon has announced that they will be adapting the popular game franchise in the near future.

Despite how impressively Nolan and Joy have shaped and put together Westworld’s twisting and innovative story, which features a massive budget, scale and superb cast, taking on something like Fallout is arguably going to be an even bigger challenge. When the pair decided to adapt Westworld (based on a Michael Crichton sci-fi film from 1973), few would’ve remembered that film and there was little attachment to its premise. So when they decided to turn everything on its head and make the world even more compelling, there was nothing but praise.

With Fallout however, this is a franchise that has been massively popular with gamers for over two decades. With loads more lore and story to draw upon from its several lengthy games, it will certainly make for a more challenging job. Yes, there is no doubt a lot more can be done with the setting that could blow us all away, but with so much fan sentiment attached to it, they could also alienate fans if they change things up too much.

We don’t know too much about what to expect from this new planned series, although Amazon did provide some details in a new press statement (as reported in Variety) about their vision for the series:

The “Fallout” series, which began in 1997 with the original game, is set in a world where the future envisioned by Americans in the late 1940s explodes upon itself through a nuclear war in 2077. The magic of the ‘Fallout’ world is the harshness of the wasteland set against the previous generation’s utopian ideal of a better world through nuclear energy.” [Nolan and Joy called Fallout] one of the greatest game series of all time” and joke that “each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends.

While Nolan and Joy are heavily involved in the writing and direction of Westworld, the press statement only refers to them as executive producers for now, so it will be interesting to see just how involved creatively they are in this series.

For Amazon this is a massive project. They may already have the most expensive TV series ever with their Lord of the Rings project in development, but in Fallout they have another massive franchise with a rabid fanbase and two of the most creative minds in the business. If the duo can work their magic in the way that they have with Westworld, then Amazon may just have an absolutely massive blockbuster series on their hands.

