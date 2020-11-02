Willy’s Wonderland: It’s Nicolas Cage vs demonic animatronic animals in first teaser trailer

Just recently we saw Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage (yeah, put that one in your pipe and smoke it) play a swordmaster who has to assemble a group of jiu-jitsu fighters who don’t actually do jiu-jitsu to defend against an alien invader who is basically the Predator in a Guyver suit. So yeah, I think we are way past the point of it being redundant to call a new Cage movie crazy. What would actually be crazy is if the veteran actor actually made a movie that had a mundane, non-bonkers premise… but that’s clearly not going to happen based on Willy’s Wonderland.

The upcoming horror thriller sees Cage play “A quiet drifter [who] is tricked into a janitorial job at the now condemned Willy’s Wonderland. The mundane tasks suddenly become an all-out fight for survival against wave after wave of demonic animatronics. Fists fly, kicks land, titans clash — and only one side will make it out alive.”

You read all of that correctly. And now to provide more evidence that this is a real thing, a fifteen-second teaser was released this past Halloween weekend.

Firstly, for some strange reason, production company Screen Media has decided to change this film’s title from the original Wally’s Wonderland to Willy’s Wonderland. Because that makes a big difference. Secondly, yep, this is definitely a crazy Nicolas Cage movie. And that’s something director Kevin Lewis was actually aiming for, as he told Deadline last year when the film was announced.

For me there was always one actor and one actor only who could make this movie work and that actor is Nic Cage. I’m thrilled to be working with him and can’t wait to see him go up against Wally and his gang of psychopathic misfits. I see this movie as Pale Rider vs Killer Klowns from Outer Space.

Okay, well now I have to watch this movie. Wally’s Wonderland doesn’t have a release date yet, but will reportedly drop on VOD sometime in early 2021.

Last Updated: