WWE Money in the Bank 2020 – Every match happening this Sunday

There’s no easy way to earn championship gold in the WWE, but there is a guaranteed way to earn yourself the most advantageous opportunity in all the wrasslin’ land if you’re brave enough to risk life and limb to do so. Called Money in the Bank, the hook is simple: Defeat several other opponents in an anything goes ladder match, climb to the top and claim a briefcase which contains a contract that you can cash in whenever you want to.

Feel like playing fair and giving the fans what they want? Then watch a WWE Superstar announce their intentions to make good on their prize and set a date for when they’ll activate their golden ticket contract. Prefer to see the legendary briefcase wielded in a more nefarious manner? Then you’re probably a big fan of events that saw WWE legends like Edge pounce when the timing was perfect for the most shocking twist to a WWE championship bout ever recorded.

This year’s event is a bit different though. Instead of taking place at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, WWE’s would-be champions will be racing through WWE headquarters and climbing the corporate ladder. At the top of the building lies the contract. Fastest and most nimble superstar, gets the prize. Here’s a look at the event and who’ll be taking on the mother of all challenges for a chance at glory:

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Otis, Daniel Bryan, Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles and King Corbin)

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Nia Jax, Asuka, Carmella, Shayna Baszler, Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke)

Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt – Universal Championship Match

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Tamina

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match

Should be a blast! My current predictions for the event: Aleister Black to win the men’s Money in the Bank match, Asuka to triumph in the women’s edition (ASUKA FO LYFE!), Drew McIntyre will retain the WWE Championship against Seth Rollins via some sort of shenanigans and Braun Strowman will barely survive the Fiend.

Should make for a hell of a weekend! Now feth me my dang ladder already, I’m getting into the spirit of this event!

