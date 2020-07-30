Achievements are slowly popping up on The Epic Games Store

Who doesn’t enjoy the soft notification of success? It’s a feature built into so many platforms and games these days that it’s wild to imagine a world where your serotonin producers weren’t constantly being stroked every time you killed the fifth enemy type of a random mob. While Steam’s had achievements for so long it feels like it just started with them when it launched all those eons ago, the Epic Games Store has been promising their inclusion for little over a year now. Well, it seems like the time for pointless achievements has finally made its way onto the free game-giving store as they’ve started cropping up in a certain game. Note, that’s a singular game. It’s nowhere near as widespread as users would like at the moment.

Tweeting out the progress update yesterday, Epic Games stated, “Certain games on the Epic Games Store may begin to display achievements as you unlock them. This is an early version of the feature and you can expect to see changes & adjustments. We’ll have more info to share on achievements in the future, so stay tuned!”. So it’s not everyone just a few special few that now have the feature. PC Gamer noticed that achievements were popping up on the Epic Store version of Ark: Survival Evolved which is good because that game needs any and all incentives to keep players involved. Apparently Ark is currently the only game on the store that supports achievements, so it’s less widespread than we originally expected.

Hoping users would be pleased with any kind of update to the achievements system, Epic Games was probably quite disappointed with their tweet being met with scathing criticism because of how long its implementation took and the fact that it’s still so limited.

Still, baby steps, right?

