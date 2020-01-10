After months of silence, Elden Ring will be at the Taipei Game Show next month

FROM Software’s latest project will be appearing under Sony’s banner and will probably be showing off a new trailer.

After delivering one of the best games of 2019 in the form of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and establishing a franchise that sparked a new genre and influenced the development of countless other third-person action games, FROM Software can do no wrong when it comes to their role-playing offerings. The studio has gained an unprecedented amount of respect for their game designs that have pushed not only boundaries but many players to put the controller down and never play Dark Souls 2 again. Yet despite the hype that FROM’s games usually drum up, things have been relatively quiet surrounding Elden Ring, their latest project which is being handled with fantasy author George R.R. Martin.

Yet that seems to be on the verge of changing according to a PlayStation blog post that has listed Elden Ring as one of the games that will be shown off during the Taipei Game Show as early as next month. TGS, which will run from February 6 to 9, will bear host to a range of different publishers and developers all showing off their latest projects, and Sony is clearly bringing some big guns if it’s managed to land Elden Ring which has been exceptionally quiet since it was first revealed at E3 2019. One could speculate about some possible PlayStation exclusive deal that might be a stretch as it is still unknown what other publishers will be bringing to the show. That being said, Bloodborne was a PS4 exclusive, so it’s not difficult to see that being the case.

What can we expect from Elden Ring next month? I’ll hazard a guess and say that we might see some kind of gameplay trailer but beyond that we’re still totally in the dark. Elden Ring sounds like a truly ambitious project for FROM as it marks the studio’s first foray into a completely open-world format. It has also George R.R Martin attached, so it’ll probably the sort of game where it’s best to not play the last 25% because you’ll no doubt be disappointed and miserable.

