All those PS4 exclusive games Amazon France listed for PC was the result of an error

Some poor employee over at Amazon France is probably being kicked by both himself and the company (a little harder than usual) for last night’s monumental mistake that got a whole load of people around the internet chatting with excitement. If the whole thing ended up as the truth then it would have been…well, pretty huge. To catch you up, last night a whole load of PS4 exclusive games were leaked as coming to PC over on Amazon France. The assortment of games included both old and very recent titles, including Days Gone, Bloodhorne, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Gran Turismo Sport, Persona 5 Royal and The Last of Us Part II. Now, it’s not unreasonable to assume that some of those older games could make the jump to PC given the recent announcement of Horizon: Zero Dawn making the platform leap. Yet seeing The Last of Us Part II listed for PC…well, that was enough to make most people sceptical.

Speaking to IGN, who promptly asked for a response to the Amazon France listings, PlayStation very bluntly said, “The listings are not accurate. We have made no announcements to bring these games to PC.” SEGA also gave a quote to PC Gamer regarding Persona 5 Royal on PC, stating that the listing “is an error and we’re looking into having it taken down and how it happened.” So clearly something went very wrong over at Amazon France as everyone is now forced into damage control to quell the spread of these rumours.

So sorry if you got your hopes up regarding those leaks but this appears to be one of those rare occasions where rumoured data was silenced before it even had a chance to really live. For the best, I imagine. One can still dream about Marvel’s Spider-Man on PC, right?

Last Updated: