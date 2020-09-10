Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will launch a week early

Sometimes, its nice to enjoy some fun little treats in your day. It’ll make you happier in the long run if you just buy that small packet of sweets for the drive home, or spend ten minutes just sitting in the sun. Or you could just take a moment to both appreciate and enjoy the fact that Ubisoft has clearly been working harder than expected on Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, as the publisher has just confirmed that its Viking-inspired baby is ready to head on out into the real world sooner than we all expected. It’s all thanks to the announcement of the Xbox Series S which prompted Ubisoft to push the release date forward.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla was initially slated for a 17 November release but the date was modified to better align with the release of the newly announced (and confirmed) Xbox Series S. Both the new consoles and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will now drop on 10 November, which solves one of Microsoft’s problems of putting a console out without any sure-fire games to play on it. Ubisoft is probably looking at the potential of shipping a launch title for the next console generation as producer Julien Laferrière said, “We cannot wait to see the world we’ve been creating over the past three years coming to life on all platforms, including on the next generation of consoles with the Xbox Series X | S on 10th November.”

Which is just a neat little bit of news for everyone. Early adopters of the Xbox Series X and S get to see what a next-gen Assassin’s Creed looks like and everyone else just gets a chance to play what looks to be a real neat Viking game. We got some hands on time with it a few months back and honestly, it looks to be a fantastic game that we can’t wait to actually sink our teeth into.

