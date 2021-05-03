Behold, six entire seconds of Elden Ring footage!

Behold! Six entirely new seconds of Elden Ring footage! That’s triple a two-second tease, double a potential three seconds of new footage. and definitely less than a proper trailer which usually contains at least 120 ticks of the clock under normal gravimetric conditions of our comsic odyssey through the universe. Look, I have a wordcount to hit and I’m doing my best here.

As spotted on 4Chan (cheers, VGC ) of all places, the footage that managed to sneak past the Bandai Namco death-squads in the PR department doesn’t show much other than a single loop of…stuff. Knowing Elden Ring fans, they’ll probably take whatever they can get. There’s some legacy to this footage, as it happens to show the same watermark as the leaked content from a couple of months ago.

Meanwhile, developer From Software’s parent company Kadokawa Corporation has hinted in its latest financial report that that it expects the game to release before the end of the current year, which would be around March 2022 at the latest. Currently being directed by Dark Souls and Bloodborne’s Hidetaka Miyazaki, Elden Ring was first announced at E3 2019 and since then it has been one of the more mysterious items on the gaming calendar.

Notorious naval pirate and Game of Thrones writer George R R Martin is collaborating with the studio as he helps them set up the game’s lore, while Xboss Phil Spencer mentioned that he’d played a chunk of the game and liked what he saw. What a tease.

