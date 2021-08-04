Best Lightest Gaming Mouse 2021 – 7 Gaming Mice Reviewed

When it comes to playing esports and similar PC games, buying the lightest gaming mouse can be very beneficial and helpful for the player.

Over the last few years, the lightest gaming mice have gained a lot of popularity due to their high accuracy and fast movement. Despite their light weight, most of these light gaming mice feel comfortable to hold, and are able to withstand excessive regular use.

If you are an avid gamer, then you might be in search for the best lightest gaming mouse. You’ve come to the right place for advice! In this article, we have reviewed the best lightest gaming mice for sale, with the hope of pointing you in the right direction for selecting the best mouse for your gaming needs…

What is the Best Lightest Gaming Mouse? Lightest Gaming Mice Guide 2021

Glorious Model O Gaming Mouse – The Lighest Gaming Mouse in our Review

The Glorious Model O gaming mouse has several hi-tech features that gamers can use for pinpoint accuracy, which allow you to enjoy a great gaming experience. In terms of dimensions, it is 128 mm in length, with 66 mm width, and 37.5 mm height. There are 2 side buttons that can withstand up to 20 million clicks. This light gaming mouse comes in 4 different colors, and has a Pixart 3360 sensor, which makes gaming more accurate, since it has high sensitivity.

Prominent features

Uses USB connectivity technology

Has premium G-skates feet

Weighs just 67 grams

Has 12,000 maximum DPI

Has an optical sensor

Pros

Pocket-friendly price

Comes in gloss and matte finishes

Fast sensor

Cons

Lacks independent lighting zones

Dust may build inside the mouse due to its honeycomb design.

Benq Zowie FK2 Ambidextrous Mouse

Not the lightest gaming mouse in our list, but comes with a 3310 optical sensor that makes it very helpful when playing games that demand high accuracy. You don’t need to install software for operating it, because it has a plug and play functionality. Its manufacturers provide three different size options to let gamers choose size according to their hand size.

Prominent features

Weight varies from 85 grams to 97 grams based on the size you choose

Has a 2-meter long flexible cord

Has a 3310 optical sensor

Has an ambidextrous design

Pros

Fine and comfortable mouse shape

Comes in three different sizes

Provides four DPI setting options (from 400 DPI to 3200 DPI)

Cons

The quality of the sensor could be improved

Scroll wheels make noise

Logitech G Pro Wireless Mouse

The Logitech G Pro Wireless Mouse is one of the best lightest gaming mice for sale because it boasts many advanced features. It has a customizable lighting feature that you can use to represent your team, or specific in-game actions. It is a rechargeable light gaming mouse that can operate for up to 48 hours without being on charge. You can adjust its DPI value from 200 DPI to 25,600 DPI according to your needs.

Prominent features

Has HERO 25K sensor

Uses wireless technology

Weighs 80 grams

Has 6 programmable buttons

Pros

No need to use wire to operate it

Offers a comfortable grip

Fast sensor

Cons

Costly mouse

Dull body style and structure

Razer Abyssus V2 Mouse

The Razer Abyssus V2 mouse is a lightweight gaming mouse with an ambidextrous shape that suits both left and right-handed players. It has 117 mm length, 64 mm width, and 38 mm height which makes it comfortable for those with all types of hand sizes. With its 4 smooth buttons, you can change the DPI settings to whatever you want. You can also change the color of the scroll wheel and Razer logo, as there are three different color options (green, blue, and cyan).

Prominent features

Contains a 5000 DPI optical sensor

Has rubber side grip

Has 4 programmable buttons

Weighs 83 grams

Pros

Provides a 3-color lighting option

Has a minimal design for easy grip

Cons

Comes in only one colour

Has limited buttons

Logitech G203 Prodigy RGB Wired Mouse

The advanced features of this light mouse make it 8 times faster than a standard mouse. It has smooth buttons that give an exceptional click feel. Its classic design makes it suitable for everyday use. No matter your gaming style, its 6000 DPI sensor will offer great accuracy and fast-tracking speed, so that you can play to your full gaming potential.

Prominent features

Weighs 85 grams

Has 6 side buttons

Requires ‎2 lithium-ion batteries to function

Pros

Lightweight gaming mouse

6000 DPI

Economical price

RGB lighting feature

Cons

Available only in black

Buttons are noisy

Logitech G300s Optical Ambidextrous Mouse

Logitech G300s Optical Ambidextrous mouse is the only lightest gaming mouse on the list that comes with 9 customizable buttons. You can shift keyboard commands to these buttons to use those commands faster. It is one of those light gaming mice that fit well in the hands of both left and right-handed people.

Prominent features

Has 9 programmable buttons

Contains a gaming-grade optical sensor

Provides 7 different color options

Stores game settings in memory

Pros

Symmetrical compact shape

Change DPI from 250 to 2500

Several customizable buttons

Cons

Size may seem small for large hands (check out these mice for big hands)

Dream Machines DM1 Pro S Optical Mouse

If you are looking for the lightest gaming mice with a simple structure, then the Dream Machine DM1 Pro S mouse is the right choice for you. Its 3360 sensor increases the tracking speed up to 7 M/S and the DPI up to 12000. Its buttons are crisp, not very hard, and not very soft. Despite its advanced features, it has a pocket-friendly price.

Prominent features

Weighs 85 grams

Offers 6 DPI settings starting from 400 DPI to 12000 DPI (dpi explanation here)

Has a PMW3360 optical sensor

Has 6 buttons and 1 scroll wheel

Has 1000 Hz polling rate

Pros

Offers strong hand grip

Fast Pixart 3360 sensor

Comfortable size and weight

Cons

Lacks right side buttons

Which of the Lightest Gaming Mice Do You Like?

The above list has all kinds of light gaming mice with varying sizes, shapes, sensor performance, and prices. You should select a mouse from this list according to your gaming needs and requirements. For instance, if you like a mouse with several customizable buttons, then the Logitech G300s Optical Ambidextrous mouse might be the right choice for you. Similarly, if you like changing the colors of your mouse according to the in-game action, then the Logitech G Pro Wireless Mouse is a good choice.

Last Updated: