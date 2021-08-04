Best Lightest Gaming Mouse 2021 – 7 Gaming Mice Reviewed

When it comes to playing esports and similar PC games, buying the lightest gaming mouse can be very beneficial and helpful for the player.
Over the last few years, the lightest gaming mice have gained a lot of popularity due to their high accuracy and fast movement. Despite their light weight, most of these light gaming mice feel comfortable to hold, and are able to withstand excessive regular use.
If you are an avid gamer, then you might be in search for the best lightest gaming mouse. You’ve come to the right place for advice! In this article, we have reviewed the best lightest gaming mice for sale, with the hope of pointing you in the right direction for selecting the best mouse for your gaming needs…
What is the Best Lightest Gaming Mouse? Lightest Gaming Mice Guide 2021
Glorious Model O Gaming Mouse – The Lighest Gaming Mouse in our Review
The Glorious Model O gaming mouse has several hi-tech features that gamers can use for pinpoint accuracy, which allow you to enjoy a great gaming experience. In terms of dimensions, it is 128 mm in length, with 66 mm width, and 37.5 mm height. There are 2 side buttons that can withstand up to 20 million clicks. This light gaming mouse comes in 4 different colors, and has a Pixart 3360 sensor, which makes gaming more accurate, since it has high sensitivity.
Prominent features
- Uses USB connectivity technology
- Has premium G-skates feet
- Weighs just 67 grams
- Has 12,000 maximum DPI
- Has an optical sensor
Pros
- Pocket-friendly price
- Comes in gloss and matte finishes
- Fast sensor
Cons
- Lacks independent lighting zones
- Dust may build inside the mouse due to its honeycomb design.
Benq Zowie FK2 Ambidextrous Mouse
Not the lightest gaming mouse in our list, but comes with a 3310 optical sensor that makes it very helpful when playing games that demand high accuracy. You don’t need to install software for operating it, because it has a plug and play functionality. Its manufacturers provide three different size options to let gamers choose size according to their hand size.
Prominent features
- Weight varies from 85 grams to 97 grams based on the size you choose
- Has a 2-meter long flexible cord
- Has a 3310 optical sensor
- Has an ambidextrous design
Pros
- Fine and comfortable mouse shape
- Comes in three different sizes
- Provides four DPI setting options (from 400 DPI to 3200 DPI)
Cons
- The quality of the sensor could be improved
- Scroll wheels make noise
Logitech G Pro Wireless Mouse
The Logitech G Pro Wireless Mouse is one of the best lightest gaming mice for sale because it boasts many advanced features. It has a customizable lighting feature that you can use to represent your team, or specific in-game actions. It is a rechargeable light gaming mouse that can operate for up to 48 hours without being on charge. You can adjust its DPI value from 200 DPI to 25,600 DPI according to your needs.
Prominent features
- Has HERO 25K sensor
- Uses wireless technology
- Weighs 80 grams
- Has 6 programmable buttons
Pros
- No need to use wire to operate it
- Offers a comfortable grip
- Fast sensor
Cons
- Costly mouse
- Dull body style and structure
Razer Abyssus V2 Mouse
The Razer Abyssus V2 mouse is a lightweight gaming mouse with an ambidextrous shape that suits both left and right-handed players. It has 117 mm length, 64 mm width, and 38 mm height which makes it comfortable for those with all types of hand sizes. With its 4 smooth buttons, you can change the DPI settings to whatever you want. You can also change the color of the scroll wheel and Razer logo, as there are three different color options (green, blue, and cyan).
Prominent features
- Contains a 5000 DPI optical sensor
- Has rubber side grip
- Has 4 programmable buttons
- Weighs 83 grams
Pros
- Provides a 3-color lighting option
- Has a minimal design for easy grip
Cons
- Comes in only one colour
- Has limited buttons
Logitech G203 Prodigy RGB Wired Mouse
The advanced features of this light mouse make it 8 times faster than a standard mouse. It has smooth buttons that give an exceptional click feel. Its classic design makes it suitable for everyday use. No matter your gaming style, its 6000 DPI sensor will offer great accuracy and fast-tracking speed, so that you can play to your full gaming potential.
Prominent features
- Weighs 85 grams
- Has 6 side buttons
- Requires 2 lithium-ion batteries to function
Pros
- Lightweight gaming mouse
- 6000 DPI
- Economical price
- RGB lighting feature
Cons
- Available only in black
- Buttons are noisy
Logitech G300s Optical Ambidextrous Mouse
Logitech G300s Optical Ambidextrous mouse is the only lightest gaming mouse on the list that comes with 9 customizable buttons. You can shift keyboard commands to these buttons to use those commands faster. It is one of those light gaming mice that fit well in the hands of both left and right-handed people.
Prominent features
- Has 9 programmable buttons
- Contains a gaming-grade optical sensor
- Provides 7 different color options
- Stores game settings in memory
Pros
- Symmetrical compact shape
- Change DPI from 250 to 2500
- Several customizable buttons
Cons
- Size may seem small for large hands (check out these mice for big hands)
Dream Machines DM1 Pro S Optical Mouse
If you are looking for the lightest gaming mice with a simple structure, then the Dream Machine DM1 Pro S mouse is the right choice for you. Its 3360 sensor increases the tracking speed up to 7 M/S and the DPI up to 12000. Its buttons are crisp, not very hard, and not very soft. Despite its advanced features, it has a pocket-friendly price.
Prominent features
- Weighs 85 grams
- Offers 6 DPI settings starting from 400 DPI to 12000 DPI (dpi explanation here)
- Has a PMW3360 optical sensor
- Has 6 buttons and 1 scroll wheel
- Has 1000 Hz polling rate
Pros
- Offers strong hand grip
- Fast Pixart 3360 sensor
- Comfortable size and weight
Cons
- Lacks right side buttons
Which of the Lightest Gaming Mice Do You Like?
The above list has all kinds of light gaming mice with varying sizes, shapes, sensor performance, and prices. You should select a mouse from this list according to your gaming needs and requirements. For instance, if you like a mouse with several customizable buttons, then the Logitech G300s Optical Ambidextrous mouse might be the right choice for you. Similarly, if you like changing the colors of your mouse according to the in-game action, then the Logitech G Pro Wireless Mouse is a good choice.
Last Updated: August 9, 2021