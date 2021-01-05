Bethesda teases ‘the future’ of The Elder Scrolls in festive tweet, sends fans into Sherlock mode

Stop. Hammerfell time. Can’t touch this.

In news that won’t shock anyone, it’s still going to be a hell of a long wait before The Elder Scrolls 6: Mission to Moscow makes an appearance. Bethesda has said in the past that it’s all hands on deck for Starfield right now. And then presumably more hands will be required for fixing all the post-launch bugs. Once that’s all done, it’ll be time to focus properly on The Elder Scrolls 6, but until that day arrives here’s something else to tide you over and make tinfoil hat fashionable again: A tease of what’s next.

Bethesda rang in the new year with a digital card that has fans all a’flutter about the next chapter in the series returning to a classic location. In the tweet from Bethesda, there was an image of a Tamriel map with the caption “Transribe the past and map the future. Here’s to a Happy New Year!”. The game was thus afoot, as eagle-eyed fans spotted the opening Skyrim cinematic within the holiday greeting and began decrypting its message. Alan Turing, eat your heart out.

Transcribe the past and map the future. 📖

Here's to a Happy New Year!🕯 pic.twitter.com/bL44CzLDIE December 31, 2020

On one particularly busy reddit thread, users came up with the following explanations:

The opening Skyrim cinematic includes the line “halfway to Hammerfell”

The lights seen in the image all have some sort of significance

Light one is still being investigated, while light number two on the image is placed next to the capital of Solitude

Light three is related to Hamemrfell apparently, although other fans reckon maybe this is a nod to Starfield

My own personal theory is that you’re all reading way too much into a tweet and that you need to be patient for a few more years. On the plus side, The Elder Scrolls Online has done a fab job of exploring other regions of Tamriel, in case you’re desperately yearning for a slice of Morrowind that you haven’t been able to explore. It’s not too shabby at all, even if the local ESO community numbers in the…what’s less than tens?

