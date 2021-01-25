Cyberpunk 2077’s latest patch introduced another game-breaking bug, here’s how to fix it

Cyberpunk 2077 is a glitchy mess. There’s no need to belabour the point, we all know and understand that now. Yet what’s a little disappointing is that the latest patch for the game, version 1.1, was meant to at least fix some of the bugs.

Based on player feedback it hasn’t done much of that. While the framerate may be smoother in some cases, plenty of the game’s faults are still present and there are even some new game-breaking bugs. One involves a phone conversation with the secondary character Takemura… a conversation which just doesn’t happen.

When you’ve finished the Down in the Street quest, you should receive a call from Takemura. The only problem is, once you’ve downloaded patch 1.1, Takemura give you a ring and then doesn’t talk. This essentially soft-locks the game as no other quests can be taken on until he’s finished chatting with you.

There is a fix for this problem though, and it’s not even that much of a pain (you shouldn’t need to use it but at least it’s not too difficult). First, reload a save of the game before V and Takemura leave Wakako’s office. Just after stepping outside, the quest progression will update and you’ll need to wait for 23 hours. Not in real time, fortunately. Just pull up the wait menu and have V stand around for nearly a day like a nutter.

If you do this, the phone conversation at the end of the mission should play out as normal. There’s a chance it might not work, as this is a jury-rigged solution to the problem but given that it was the solution provided by CD Projekt Red’s technical team over on the game’s forums, one has to hope that there’s a least a little consistency to the method. Good luck!

