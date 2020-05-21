DOOM Eternal will patch controversial Denuvo Anti-Cheat out in the next update

DOOM Eternal is great, we love it, it’s fun but it’s also got a bit of a problem right now. Specifically in terms of fans who have done an about-turn on the game ever since the latest update which added in some highly anticipated content such as Empowered Demons, multiplayer balance adjustments and Denuvo Anti-Cheat. Oh wait, slow down. People weren’t stoked on Denuvo? Oh, bummer.

Turns out, players have been incredibly angry with id Software’s solution to cheating in Doom Eternal’s Battlemode. The problem stems from Denuvo Anti-Cheat running on a kernel-level on your PC, meaning that it has permissions and access that fall just under the level of an admin. It can’t be stopped, altered or even forcibly closed due to the program running at such a sneakily quiet level. Which fans have taken to very harshly.

With hundreds of players turning to review bombing the game on Steam as a means of protest, id Software has been fast to respond to their irate fanbase. So quick was their response that after just six days of the update being live, Denuvo Anti-Cheat is being patched out of the game come the next update. Executive producer of Doom Eternal, Marty Stratton, took to Reddit to explain the decision:

Despite our best intentions, feedback from players has made it clear that we must re-evaluate our approach to anti-cheat integration. With that, we will be removing the anti-cheat technology from the game in our next PC update.

He also addressed claims that the decision to add Denuvo Anti-Cheat was made by parent company Bethesda but was, in fact, entirely id Software’s:

As we examine any future of anti-cheat in DOOM Eternal, at a minimum we must consider giving campaign-only players the ability to play without anti-cheat software installed, as well as ensure the overall timing of any anti-cheat integration better aligns with player expectations around clear initiatives—like ranked or competitive play—where demand for anti-cheat is far greater.

There’s currently no confirmed date for this next PC update but Stratton did go on to say that id Software hopes to have it live within a week.

