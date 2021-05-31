Destruction AllStars adds online bots to make up for low player numbers during off-peak times

Earlier this year Destruction AllStars arrived for the PlayStation 5, made somewhat of a splash and then everyone very quickly moved on to other games. It’s a fun time but there’s a lack of substance to the game that made sticking with it a little difficult. To compensate for the drop off in players, developer Lucid Games has added online bots to Destruction AllStars which should hopefully fill the gaps. Announced in a post on the game’s subreddit, online bots aren’t the only tweak coming to Destruction AllStars but it certainly feels like the addition most players are very pleased about.

“With a community the size of Destruction AllStars, spread out across the world we do have peak times and low times of player activity for online matchmaking,” reads Lucid Games’ post. “We want to ensure that matches are filled to capacity with as many real players as possible, but when missing X amount of players when queuing for a match, AI bots will take the remaining places.” Those peak times mentioned are 6PM to 12PM CAT during the week and 4PM to 3AM CAT on weekends. It should be noted that these online bots will never be added to the competitive Blitz game mode.

Beyond the addition of bots, Lucid Games outlined some other quality of life features coming to the game. These include global parties, which allows players to party up with friends and both Solo and Team modes, and a playlist feature which should make “selecting and matching for your favourite game modes easier.” This is the first developer update blog Lucid Games has released and it promises that more will be coming in future alongside further updates for the game.

