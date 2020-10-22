Devolver Digital seriously acquires Serious Sam developer Croteam in a serious deal

I love it when a couple that’s made for one another finally end up together, you know? My aunt and the guy she married in her 50s, Jim and Pam on The Office, and now we’ve finally been able to bear witness to the greatest unity of our time: Croteam and Devolver Digital. Devolver has long placed itself as the quirky, irreverent publisher that’s all about being weird and having fun. While that public image has done wonders for them in terms of the adoration thrown at them by fans and players, it’s actually managed to put out plenty of stellar games as well. Serious Sam 4 was one such game, launching just last month and clear Devolver was mighty impressed with the title because they just went and acquired the developer, Croteam.

Announced in a blog post last night, Devolver had some choice words to say about the acquisition. “Croteam and Devolver Digital have partnered on dozens of games – from the frantic Serious Sam series to the award-winning The Talos Principle across PC, consoles, VR and mobile platforms. Croteam and Devolver Digital have been dating for so long that we decided to go ahead and just get married.” What a beautiful sentiment.

What’s certain is that our future together is ultra exciting with new projects like The Talos Principle 2, more Serious Sam games, and original IP from Croteam and the Croteam Incubator studios. Croteam will of course keep total creative freedom and Devolver Digital gets to keep making dumb recommendations that Croteam just ignores – we prefer it that way.

While this really all comes down to companies making money, it does sound like Devolver and Croteam have worked closely together longer than anyone actually realised. As long as we keep getting Serious Sam games (from the sounds of things, we will) I’m happy with that. Keep making dumb-as-Hell but stupidly fun games, gang!

