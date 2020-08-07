Serious Sam 4 has been delayed to September

Okay okay, settle down. It’s just an extra month, it’s not even that bad. I know you’ve been waiting for Serious Sam 4 since it was meant to release back in 2014, you’ve been very patient and done your time playing those wonky remakes, but I’m afraid you’re just going to have to wait a few more weeks.

Devolver Digital’s been pushing the hell out of Sam’s Very Serious Adventure 4, toting all kinds of impressive new features like 100,000 maniacally shrieking enemies charging you at once, and while what they’ve shown of the game so far looks like more chaotic goodness, it looks like some extra polish is required for the now 24 September release.

As long as they don’t polish it too much. I feel like one of the joys of Serious Sam is that there was always just a few blemishes that made the game feel more…homemade, which I mean in the most sincere and loving way possible. Serious Sam 4 will feature all the guns and enemies you’ve come to expect from the series and will place our protagonist Sam Stone, who is supposedly very Serious, into large scale battles where you’ll have to rely on your humble arsenal of rocket launchers, chainsaw launchers, grenade launchers, launcher launchers; really just anything that can be launched. Precision Yeeting, if you will.

The game was initially meant to launch in August of this year so to stem the flow of your disappointment for a month, go back and play Serious Sam 3: BFE because it’s probably just as dumb as the next game while unfortunately looking like a clumsy Half-Life mode. Still, nothing beats mowing down Beheaded Bombers, now matter how many polygons are involved, right?

