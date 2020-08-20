First PlayStation 5 TV advert teases “a new world of immersion”

Ladies and gentlemen, we’ve officially gotten to that point in the next-gen console hype cycle where we get amped for the first TV commercials of a fancy new device. In fresh holy TV license Batman news, here’s one for the PlayStation 5! The original ad has since been removed, but reuploaded by another savvy YouTuber who grabbed it when they had the chance to do so.

There’s nothing about the price or a proper release date yet, but the advert does focus on the DualSense controller, it’s haptic feedback capabilities and adaptive triggers. You’ll likely be seeing a lot more PS5 advertising in the weeks and months to come, with Sony’s current campaign having popped up on UEFA Champions League matches.

More of the sportsball kicks off (heh) this Sunday, so expect this advert to officially debut then as well. Also expect the chap who was supposed to schedule the advert for that time and accidentally jumped the gun, to be looking for a new job soon.

