Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part II get new release dates

Come hell or high water, rain or world-devastating pandemics, one thing is for certain: Nothing can stop video games! On the eve of a new console generation, Sony still has two big cards to play in its hand as its final first-party offerings for the PlayStation 4 are looking to send that console off in the grandest fashion possible: The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima.

Games which now finally have a concrete release date set and pencilled in. The Last of Us Part II will be arriving on June 19, while Ghost of Tsushima will be slipping back from its original June release to July 17 instead.

As you may have seen, Ghost of Tsushima is moving out just a few weeks to July 17.



There have certainly been challenges in adapting to game development in a Work From Home environment, but thanks to an incredible effort by our worldwide team, Ghost is nearly ready for release… April 27, 2020

And there you go! Two more games for the Sony pile, ready to end an era and pave the way for a new one. Just try to be wary of all those spoilers for The Last of Us Part II, yeah?

Last Updated: