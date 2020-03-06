Ghost of Tsushima is out on June 26, here’s a new story trailer to watch until then

The era of the PlayStation 4 exclusive draws to an end this year, as Sony prepares to bring the curtain down with steel and honour. It seems only fitting then that Sucker Punch, the studio responsible for one of Sony’s earliest exclusive hits InFAMOUS: Second Son, should get the nod to end the party with a bang because Ghost of Tsushima is looking tight.

The game finally has a release date of June 26 according to the announcement on the PS Blog, where a new story trailer and a few other details were dropped. As opposed to the action-heavy trailers used previously, this one focuses on protagonist Jin, his uncle Shimura who trained the lad into a cunning warrior and Khotun Khan, Mongol horde leader and a thing or two about killing samurai.

Check it, samurai:

In the past, we’ve shown the world around Jin, but this time we wanted to give you a taste of the people he meets along his journey and the scale of the threat that forces him to transform into a new kind of warrior. While you’ll catch glimpses of several of Jin’s allies and enemies in today’s trailer, there are two we want to focus on in particular.

The first is Jin’s uncle, Shimura, the jito (lord) of Tsushima and a father figure to Jin. He’s trained Jin since childhood in the traditional ways of the samurai, and grows increasingly concerned by the tactics Jin starts to adopt as he abandons his teachings and becomes The Ghost. The second important character we’re highlighting today is Khotun Khan. The Khan is the leader of the invading Mongol army and a ruthless, cunning enemy who uses everything he knows about the samurai to try to destroy them. He’s a brutal, unrelenting adversary that Jin will quickly learn not to underestimate. Andrew Goldfarb Communications Manager, Sucker Punch Productions

Beyond that, here’s a look at the fancy pants editions of the game you’ll be able to get!

Digital Deluxe Edition

Ghost of Tsushima Special Edition

Ghost of Tsushima Collector’s Edition

According to Goldfarb, the replica mask is a heavy piece of polyresin and each one is individually numbered, while the other cool content includes a “sashimono (war banner) just like you’ll see in the game that’s nearly 4.5 feet long, and a traditional-style furoshiki (wrapping cloth),” so do try not to use those as handkerchiefs.

There’s no word yet if Ghost of Tsushima will be a cross-gen title as Sony refuses to give any details about the PS5. C’MAHN SONY! Between Ghost of Tsushima launching in June and The Last of Us Part II coming in May, I’m also starting to see just why Sony has decided to ditch E3 this year, as the company is going out with all guns blazing.

