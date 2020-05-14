Ghost of Tsushima – Watch a stunning deep dive into Sony’s samurai sandbox

Sony’s PlayStation 4 generation began with a decent selection of games. The underrated Killzone: Shadow Fall. The whimsical Knack. The face-melting glory of ResoGun. In a few months, the first-party era of the PlayStation 4 will end with something more elegant, grander and massive, a fitting farewell to almost seven years of video game evolution.

Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima has been in the works for a while now, but it looks like it may just encompass the sum total of Sony’s first-party efforts over the last couple of years: Gigantic sandboxes, gorgeous scenery and enough action to keep you invested for months. We’ve had a few trailers during the course of its development, we’ve seen some of the story powering this slice of feudal Japan and we’ve had a mere taste of the gameplay so far.

Tonight, in a brand new State of Play, comes the deepest dive yet into Ghost of Tsushima. Enjoy.

