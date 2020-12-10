GOG advises against buying Cyberpunk 2077 from key resellers

We all want to dive into Night City today. How could you not? Cyberpunk 2077 is finally here and you don’t want to be that person that’s missed out on all that launch day hype. If you are desperate to get your hands on the game, Good Old Games (the launcher that’s owned by CDPR) has warned people to maybe not purchase the game from key resellers. Sites like G2A don’t have great track records of being especially above board, with many keys that the company sells often being accused of being bought with stolen credit cards. GOG issued a proper statement on reddit last night, highlighting those issues.

“Of course we encourage you to support us and CD PROJEKT group by buying directly in our GOG.COM store, but if you do decide to purchase a key for Cyberpunk 2077 or any other game via a third party reseller, remember that there is a risk they’ve been purchased with a stolen card (that means that the game may sooner or later disappear from your account if the owner of the card realizes this and issues a chargeback) or the code you are buying is simply fake,” reads the post made by an official rep for GOG.

The post then clarified what people could look out for if they’re unsure about their key. The example of “9JM6616D211B9FEA” was given, which is a code that’s two digits too short to be a GOG code, as it has 16 characters rather than the required 18-20. Some folks on Twitter even claim that the code they received from a third-party seller was almost identical to that example. Just keep your wits about you and go through official channels, folks. You’ll save yourself a lot of irritation and trouble.

