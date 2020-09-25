Gorgeous puzzle game I Am Dead finally has a confirmed release date

Announced earlier this year, I Am Dead instantly caught my eye. It’s got a beautiful aesthetic, seemingly hyper-chilled music and death. Really, all things that prod at my brain more than they should but hey, they make for some excellent games. Developed by Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg and published by Annapurna Interactive, the bastion for the kinds of artsy indie games that sing to me, I Am Dead looks like an absolute treat and it’s launching in just a couple weeks. On 8 October, in fact! What a great way to kick off spooky season, right?

I Am Dead will be launching on both PC and Switch and will see players take on the role of Morris Lupton who has recently died. No spoilers there, I guess. Yet while Morris wishes he could just enjoy his afterlife, it turns out that a massive volcanic eruption is about to annihilate his beloved home town, a future that only he can stop. Unfortunately, that’s easier said than done because he’s… well, he’s dead. Did you really need me to spell that one out for you? It’s the name of the game, come one please pay attention, this is getting ridiculous.

If Annapurna Interactive’s catalogue is anything to go by, I Am Dead will be niche, thought-provoking and more than a little touching when some of the underlying themes rise to the surface. It looks like an Annapurna game and quite frankly, I’m more than okay with that. “More funding to weird indie games,” is a mantra I live by every day of my life.

