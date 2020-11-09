Gorillaz shot their latest music video entirely in Grand Theft Auto 5

Is there any better place for a Gorillaz music video to be set than in Grand Theft Auto 5? Sure they’ve animated loads of magically abstract locations for previous videos but given the strain this year has likely been on their production team, a compromise was surely in order.

Thus, rather than floating islands or Venice Beach, the video for Valley of the Pagans involved the animated band cruising around a city that seemingly everyone in the world is familiar with: Los Santos. There’s not much to the video other than the band just taking a very chill drive around the city while Beck sings over their journey on an iFruit device in the corner of the screen. Nice touch that.

This release is a part of the Song Machine project started by Gorillaz. Running over the course of a year, the Song Machine project aims to produce all kinds of collaborations with a variety of different musicians and entertainers accompanied by some very cool music videos. Elton John was been involved with a previous single, just to give you an idea of the kind of variety we’re seeing from a band that’s already known for pushing genre conventions in music. The Gorillaz are just so good, can you tell that I’m a fan?

It’s a rad little video and a pretty decent song too. Hell, you can even replicate the car the band is driving around with in-game. Sure, it’ll take some modding and painting in Los Santos Custom but won’t it feel great to just mission around the virtual city, blasting this song out as loud as possible? That sounds like a pretty decent way to end a Monday, I think.

