Guerrilla Collective Showcase round-up – Every game reveal and trailer

And here…we…go! E3 week has officially kicked off, with an indie showcase from the lovely chaps over at the Guerrilla Collective that focused on smaller games with big hearts. This was just the first part of the showcase though, as part two will take place on June 12. There was no shortage of games and updates on display, with dozens of trailers playing out over the course of a 90-minute show.

Some of the highlights include Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo getting a remake that is loosely based on one of cinema’s all-time great mind-f***s, The Legend of Tianding telling an immigrant story with Comix Zone style, and Endling, which looks set to tranform you into a blubbery mess. All that, and a whole lot more which you can browse through below:

To keep up with all the E3 madness this week, you can check out our guide to what’s going on right over here, and we’ve got a handy-dandy E3 timing list for some of those digital showcases as well. I hope you like video games, because we’re about to get busy.

