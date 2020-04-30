GUN JAM is the hybrid FPS music rhythm game you never knew you wanted

I’ve had Tenacious D’s Wonderboy stuck in my head for the last week, and it’s currently driving me mad. Don’t get me wrong, I adore the song but if my damn brain makes me randomly think of escaping the mucky muck one more time and slicing off the hydra’s scrotum, I’m going to go mad. What’s the point of all this? If ever there was a song that would make for a good rhythm-based rampage, it’d be that track and its sinfully good lute solos.

And on that segue, allow me to show you GUN JAM! The idea is simple: You, a level full of cannon fodder and a beat with which to pump lead into the unlucky goons currently swarming you.

GUN JAM is an innovative, rhythm first-person shooter where the player must shoot to the beat to survive. It features an original core mechanic and firefights choreographed to the soundtrack in a vibrant world. Prepare to obliterate enemies whilst blasting to the beat.

Here’s the genuinely amazing part of this package: According to GUN JAM game designer Dan Da Rocha, the entire idea went from an idea to a proper project in just a matter of days. What began with an idea that was shown off in a Saturday tweet clearly resonated with fans, as the response to GUN JAM was overwhelmingly thirsty for its unique blend of gun-fu and Guitar Hero bullet chords:

Here's a Rhythm FPS game we've been messing around with. It's been pretty fun to work on so far! 🤘#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #madewithunreal pic.twitter.com/leYq1aEb4l — Dan Da Rocha (@DanDaRocha) April 18, 2020

There’s no release date yet for GUN JAM, but the idea is there, a fandom already exists and people are willing to slap down cold hard cash for a game that’ll allow them to John Woo their way through mobs while going untss untss untss.

