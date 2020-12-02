Halo: Infinite battle royale rumours are “unfounded” says community manager

Halo Infinite’s community manager Brian Jarrad, someone who’s clearly just got back from a holiday and is frankly sick to death of Twitter starting rumours from nothing at all, has stated that recent whisperings of the game’s battle royale mode have been greatly exaggerated.

By that, I mean that they’re totally “unfounded’” which is an interesting word to use in this situation (more on that in a second). A tweet was published and has since been deleted which stated that, “343 has wanted to make this BR unlike any to come before and there are some BIG and I mean BIG plans for this,” so Jarrad had to step in and say something.

Jarrad, in response to the deleted tweet which still managed to do it’s job and sow discord, replied “Nothing gets a post-holiday Monday going like fresh unfounded Halo Infinite rumors.” He continued on to say, “Btw yes I’m aware we could help solve this with real news. We certainly have some things we’re overdue on and eager to talk more about. We’re in the process of pulling together a year-end update.”

His response is interesting and maybe I’m reading it all wrong but he never actually says the rumours of the battle royale mode are wrong. “Unfounded” just means there’s no evidence to support the claim but that doesn’t make it incorrect.

Listen to me, I sound like one of those conspiracy theory YouTubers your dumb uncle keeps WhatsApping you about.

Halo: Infinite was meant to launch alongside the Xbox Series X but was unfortunately delayed back to 2021 and disappointed fans further by confirmed that 343 Industries had nothing new to share for The Game Awards, which will take place in the next few weeks. Still, at least we know some kind of update is coming in future.

