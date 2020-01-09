Here’s how you’ll gain over 9000 power and more in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

PREVIOUSLY ON DRAGON BALL Z…Kakarot game coverage:

Darryn waxed lyrical about the game making use of the original anime intro because he’s a nerd, we got over 9000 clicks on a quick post about screenshots and Brad’s organs are currently helping to keep a Colombian cartel boss alive because I really really want the collectors edition for the game. Here’s some more news for the game ahead of its January 17 launch then, as Bandai Namco detailed how players won’t just be Goku during his interactive life story, they’ll get to experience other parts of his life as well. Like that time when he got a driver’s license.

There’s more to the game than just facing the dread might of the national motor vehicle department, so click on through below to see what I’m talking about!

It wouldn’t be a Dragon Ball Z game without training, and Kakarot looks like he has plenty of that to do in this one. Similar to Dragon Ball XenoVerse, Kakarot focuses on action RPG elements that allow you to bludgeon pure maths out of an opponent’s head. The trick here is that Goku’s gluttonous appetite also plays a large role in the grand scheme of things, as filling his infinite belly up will allow for increased character progression and stats.

The other half of the equation deals with Z orbs, a little bit of the ol’ Crackdown flavour that Goku can collect and invest in his skill tree. Only he can like fly and stuff while Crackdown agents can only jealously watch from below as being able to jump good doesn’t count as defying gravity. It all looks like solid stuff, and with just over a week to go, I’m definitely feeling an urge to once again rock the dragon.

