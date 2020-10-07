Hyper Scape Season 2 is now live, adds in new area and weapon

Remember when Hyper Scape launched this year? That was like, what…two months ago? People were super stoked on the ideas it was bringing to the table, such as upgradable weapons, disintegrating map areas rather than a “zone” that’s constantly shrinking, and a futuristic Cyberpunk-junior setting. Hyper Scape seemed really cool but then you got to play it and the weapons felt underpowered, the map was a pain to learn because it all looked the same and movement felt more floaty than it should have been. Still, for those who stuck out the trials and tribulations, there was fun to be had in there, which is news made even better by the fact that the game’s second season has started!

So what does Season 2 bring to the game? Well firstly there’s a new area of Neo-Arcadia to explore and fight in ,and a new gun, the Atrax Explosive Weapon, which seemingly shoots explosive globs of glue all about the place. Beyond those two new major additions, a limited-time hack called Platform has been added to the game which does what it says on the box and creates a platform that hovers in mid-air. Useful if you’re looking to try and create an angle on an enemy. This hack will feature prominently in a limited-time mode called Floor is Lava, which again feels very self-explanatory but also really fun in a game where vertical movement is emphasised so much.

What else? Well, there’s a Halloween event that will run from 20 October to 3 November that will bring with it the usual collection of spooky cosmetics, a new battle pass to purchase and playthrough and a new ranked system for all those try-hard players. The season kicked off today so if you fancy checking back in, now might be the time to do so. You can read the full list of patch notes for the game here. Who knows, maybe this is the kind of content that will actually push people into playing Hyper Scape.

Last Updated: