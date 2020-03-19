In Other News – 19 March 2020

So I’ve got another idea for In Other News. Bear with me here, and let me know what you think. While I’d love to do a daily video, I simply don’t have the time right now to dedicate a few hours every single day and craft new takes on classic dick and fart jokes. So here’s an idea! There’s a bunch of news that I don’t get to every day, on account of the fact that I only have two hands and some brain.

Solution: Just list all of it right here! Now make no mistake, this is going to be like one of our regular news posts filled with information and sizzling wit powered by the blockchain. This will just be a quick round-up of the numerous press releases I have in my inbox at any given time, copied and pasted below. But news is news!

So with that in mind, I’m once again trying something new. Let me know what you think, or feel free to talk amongst yourselves.

Shadow Man Remastered Video Game announced

Shadow Man, the fan-favorite action-adventure game originally developed by Acclaim and released for N64 (and later PC, PlayStation, and Dreamcast), will be remastered and re-released sometime next year for PC (via Steam and GOG), PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

The remaster will feature 4K resolution; improved shadow mapping, per-pixel lighting, and anti-aliasing; and the restoration of content that was cut from the original game, among other enhancements.

“Our goal with the remaster is to give today’s generation of gamers all the features that they expect from a modern title while preserving the qualities that made Valiant’s iconic character and the original Shadow Man game such memorable classics to begin with,” said Stephen Kick, CEO at Nightdive Studios, the outfit handling the remaster.

Shadow Man stars you as supernatural hero Michael LeRoi in the age of Jack the Ripper, where you’ll fight demons from the Deadside who are entering our world. The remaster is being powered by Nightdive’s KEX engine – the same one used in the recent remasters of System Shock, Turok, and Forsaken. A new comic book series is also in the world, with Shadowman #1 set for a May 20 release.

The Remastered version adds a host of features in addition to console support:

4K widescreen display

Dynamic shadow mapping

Dynamic per-pixel lighting

Antialiasing, and other post-process effects

Higher density of particle effects

Refined art, audio, and assets

Refined gameplay experience

Reintroduction of missing content cut from the original game

Xbox, PS4, Controller Pro support

HDR Rendering

WW1 FPS Tannenberg sees historical ‘Wolf Truce’ event

This thrilling historical event for the WW1 shooter Tannenberg lets loose a hungry pack of wolves on the battlefield! The wolves are on the hunt, causing mayhem on the battlefield. Will you call a truce with your enemy to fend them off, or will you use the ensuing chaos to your advantage? Inspired by historical records, this event will allow players to decide how to deal with this third party on the battlefield.

Raw Fury & Playmestudio Reveal The Signifier

Game publisher Raw Fury and indie developer Playmestudio have announced The Signifier, a surreal video game expected to launch on PC this summer. In the darkest reaches of the human mind, you’ll interpret the abstract language of unconscious thought on a quest to determine the truth in a subjective world.

Undertake a tech-noir mystery adventure like nothing you’ve experienced before. When the vice president of the world’s largest tech company turns up dead in her apartment, you’re called in to investigate using advanced experimental technology. Journey into the last memories of the deceased with the Dreamwalker machine, a deep brain scanner that can recreate recorded senses and dive into the unconscious. Explore the surreal, solve the puzzles hidden within, and discover the truth for yourself.

Evan’s Remains: June 11, everywhere

We’re thrilled to announce that Evan’s Remains will launch June 11th on Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms for $6.99! Evan’s Remains is about finding a missing boy. The game combines logic-based platform puzzles with narrative inspired by Japanese graphic adventure games. Follow the journey of Dysis in her attempt to find Evan.

“Evan’s Remains tries to convey a strong feeling of mystery and to leave the player wondering — just what is really going on here?,” lead developer Matías Schmied said. “Like its inspirations – Ace Attorney, Ghost Trick, Danganronpa, Yume Nikki, and many others – we hope players will feel a profound sense of satisfaction as they slowly piece together the narrative.”

Featuring gorgeous pixel-graphics and puzzles that must be solved using deduction over dexterity or skill, Evan’s Remains invites you to sit back, relax, solve some puzzles, and immerse yourself in a story rich in mystery and punctuated by dialogue from a unique cast of characters. There are no enemies, no punishments, no failures, and no Game Over.

Football Manager 2020 is Free on Steam

If you’re finding that you’ve got a little more time on your hands than normal just now, we might have a way for you to fill those free hours. Sports Interactive™ and SEGA® Europe Ltd are delighted to announce that Football Manager 2020 is free on Steam for the next week, starting today at 3:00pm (GMT) and ending at 3:00pm (GMT) on Wednesday March 25th.

If you already have a Steam account, getting access to the game is straightforward – all you have to do is head to the Football Manager 2020 page and hit the download button. The game will move to your library and will be fully playable until the free week ends. If you don’t already have a Steam account, go to www.steampowered.com, click on ‘Install Steam’ and follow the instructions. Once Steam is installed and you’ve set up an account, the process is the same as above.

This free access only applies to the PC/Mac game (on Steam) and it will only be playable free-of-charge until the week has expired. After that, if you wish to continue playing, you can carry on the journey by purchasing the full game from Steam to ensure FM20 stays in your library. Football Manager 2020 allows you to run your football club, your way. Every decision counts in this year’s game with new features and polished game mechanics rewarding planning and progression like never before, empowering managers to develop and refine both your club’s and your own unique identity.

