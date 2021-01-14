Job openings at Sucker Punch are hinting at a Ghost of Tsushima sequel

Last year I toured scenic fields of natural beauty, gazed upon ancient ruins, and explored decimated forests that had been reduced to smoldering ashes by the horror of war. Now to be fair, I did all this from the comfort of my home while dressed in nothing more than my underwear and a dressing gown decorated with numerous and nutritional food stains, but tourism is tourism dammit.

Ghost of Tsushima is the perfect example of how to end a console generation, a love letter to its source material inspiration that was thoroughly gripping from beginning to end. Aside from the multiplayer injection that its Legends mode added, Sucker Punch studio’s work is pretty much done and dusted on this game. Which means that it’s time to get to work on the next chapter.

In a job ad on its site, the studio is looking for combat designer candidates who have “played Ghost of Tsushima and understand its core combat systems.” While it’s not unreasonable to think that Sucker Punch is working on a game that has a few similarities to Ghost of Tsushima, its samurai sandbox has a very distinct combat cadence that was born from a love of Japanese action cinema and historical epics. Somehow, I don’t thin GOT’s core combat would translate well to a new Sly Cooper game, as much as Brad wants it to.

Sucker Punch also has plenty of critical and financial reason to push forward with a sequel. As the fastest-selling new IP on PlayStation, Ghost of Tsushima sold more than 2.4 million units in its first three days of release, and by November 2020 that number had more than doubled to over 5 million copies sold.

With just about everyone loving the game as well, and Jin Sakai’s adventure ending on a tantalising hook (depending on which action you chose), Ghost of Two-shima is one sequel that I’d love to see made. If Sucker Punch can do something about all those damn mongols getting in the way of my photography sessions, that would also be rather fantastic.

Last Updated: