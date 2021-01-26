Konami confirms that it’s still in the business of making video games

Rumours began circulating this week that Konami, the famed developer behind many successful gambling machines and occasional publisher of video games, was getting ready to shut down its gaming division. Having once been a powerhouse in the industry that was responsible for numerous and lucrative hit games being released, Konami’s output has decreased to the point where it only puts out an annual Pro Evolution Soccer game or a mangled product based on one of the classic game licenses that it still holds.

In a news release from last week that was picked up by the Internet, the Japanese company announced that its three production divisions were being dissolved and that staff were being allocated elsewhere. What does that mean? Is Konami officially throwing in the towel on video games, selling its beloved properties to a publisher that’ll actually make use of them, and focusing purely on gambling devices? Nope!

In an official statement chucked at Kotaku, Konamic explained that it was merely consolidating all of its departments, a move that is actually pretty common these days. “The announcement made refers to an internal restructure, with Production Divisions being consolidated. We have not shut down our video gaming division,” Konami said. Konami actually restructured itself back in 2015 already, and this latest rejiggering of its assets will allow the company to have teams focused on various growth areas of the industry.

So I’m sort of sorry to be the dude that bursts your bubble, as that dream of Capcom making a Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain remaster for PS5 and Xbox Series X isn’t happening. And Silent Hill is still, just like your hopes and dreams in 2020, very dead.

