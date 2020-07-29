Let’s celebrate the amazing photography in Ghost of Tsushima

I seldom venture outside lately due to…reasons, but games such as Ghost of Tsushima have been amazing examples of digital tourism for me. A samurai epic that escapes the dead average nature of its sandbox setting by having brilliantly lethal combat and an incredible world to explore, Ghost of Tsushima’s greatest achievement is in how it keeps players hooked and invested in its world.
To put it bluntly, Ghost of Tsushima is a game for braggarts. It’s the game you whip out when you want to show off your new 4K TV, booting it up and allowing visitors to bask in a feudal world of swords and saucy visuals. It’s photographic mode is standard for just about any first-party Sony game, but combined with Sucker Punch’s art direction it feels so much organic and valuable in execution.
It’s not uncommon to cleave your way through a Mongolian falconer and pause the action, searching for that perfect angle in which to grab a screenshot and show it off online. In fact, its become a lunch time hobby of mine to brew a fresh cup of tea, start the game and throw Jin Sakai into a new corner of the map so that I can practise my shutterbug skills.
And I’m not the only person who can’t get enough of Ghost of Tsushima’s photographic potential! Here’s a brief snapshot (heh) of some of the amazing work that talented samurai paparazzi have produced so far:
I genuinely can’t get enough of this mode. GIVE ME MORE! Drop some of your snapshots below, and let’s revel in the beauty of the best photography game of the PlayStation 4 era.
Last Updated: July 29, 2020