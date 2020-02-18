Marvel’s Avengers achievements leak, revealing the game’s big bad villains

Earlier this year, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics announced that their grindy, sort of live-service take on the Marvel’s Avengers wouldn’t be ready for release in May as anticipated, but would instead hit in September. It needs the time for a bit of spit and polish, but it seems the story beats are already sufficiently mapped out for the game’s trophies and achievements to be out.

Exophase, the site that tracks achievements, has the entire list of the game’s completely pointless in-game rewards – six months before the game hits shelves. They’re mostly not especially interesting – there’s even one for opening 1000 lootboxes – but a few of them do give us a bit of a glimpse at the direction the narrative will go. Warning, spoilers.

Really, we mean it. SPOILERS.

There are three particular achievements that relate to major, unannounced story beats. The final achievement for the game is one called, “New Girl Makes Good,” which suggests (to me, anyway) that Ms Marvel, Kamala Khan, joins the Avengers team in this game later than everybody else. It also reveals that both MODOK and the Kree will serve as the game’s primary baddies. It’s an easy bet that MODOK is largely behind the “A-Day” event that sees Captain American killed and sets the game’s narrative in motion.

On that note, an achievement called “Welcome Back, Old Friend” suggest that the shield-baring Cap isn’t so dead after all. Lastly, the “A Novel Way to Travel” suggests that you’ll at least encounter Marvel’s Inhumans – though it’s probably unlikely that you’ll get to play as them as the game already has a core roster.

Marvel’s Avengers will be coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One in September.

Last Updated: