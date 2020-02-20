Metro Exodus has sold “about 200 000” copies on Steam despite delayed launch

Metro Exodus is a lovely game – but it caused a bit of a stir when it became an Epic Games Store exclusive on PC. It wasn’t just that the game wouldn’t be available on Steam that angered fans, but rather that it was summarily yanked away despite having been a pre-orderable product on steam for months before its very rapid shift to exclusivity.

Of course, it was all about the money. “Epic’s generous revenue terms are a game-changer that will allow publishers to invest more into content creation, or pass on savings to the players,” said Koch Media boss Klemens Kundratitz at the time. The company later admitted that the way that pulled the bait and switch wasn’t especially well handled.

Anyway, the game has been out on steam for a week now after its exclusivity period has come to an end. Those who held out for a Steam release can finally jump back into (and out of) the Metro. And it seems that quite a few people did indeed hold out. According to Deep Silver/Koch Media holding company The Embracer Group, it’s sold around 200 000 copies on Steam, which isn’t bad for a game that’s been out on other platforms for over a year.

“I was happy to see it performing well, selling about 200,000 copies already, and it was surprising to see one big country in Asia, the biggest country, buying the product,” said Embracer’s CEO Lars Wingefors. Judging from that comment, it seems that the game’s done well in China.

Anyway, it’s a game that’s worth playing, no matter the choice of platform. Here’s what we said about it in our review:

Metro Exodus is ambitious, engrossing and at times genuinely disturbing. Above all it tells a fantastic tale set in a world that all the game’s superb aspects work hard to immerse the player in. While ‘the post-apocalyptic Russia’ may not sound like an appealing destination, Metro Exodus is well worth the trip.

