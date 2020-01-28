Mortal Kombat 11 port studio QLOC is helping CD Projekt RED on cyberpunk 2077

Earlier this month, we learned that the eagerly-anticipated cyberpunk was being delayed, moved from its original April release date to later in the year. It’ll now be coming on 17 September 2020. According to CDPR, they need the time to make the game “perfect.”

“We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there’s still work to be done,” the developer tweeted. “Night City is massive – full of stories, content, and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, finishing and polishing. We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for the generation and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect.”

They’ll now be getting some help courtesy of Polish port studio QLOC. QLOC is one of the better porting companies in the business, having helped turn the PC version of Mortal Kombat X from a trash fire into something workable. They’ve since done the PC porting on Injustice 2 and the multi-platform porting on Mortal Kombat 11 for PC, Switch and Stadia. They’re also the wizards behind the Switch version of Hellblade: Senua’s sacrifice, which seems to operate using black magic. They’re also behind the PC versions of Super Street Fighter 4 Arcade Edition and Street Fighter x Tekken, and the remastered version of Dark Souls. Look, their track record is all over the place, but they helped fix Blight Town, and that’s gotta count for something.

“We are proud and honoured to once again have the opportunity to work with CD PROJEKT RED, which has partnered with QLOC to gain additional support with game development and quality assurance testing. Our teams are extremely excited to be involved in the making of what we consider one of 2020’s most anticipated games.”

This gives a little bit of credence to rumours that the base versions of the current gen consoles are what’s holding Cyberpunk 2077’s release back. If there’s a studio that could help fix that, it’s QLOC.

