PlatinumGames is making a Kamiya-directed “Big Hero” action game that takes cues from Ultraman

Developer PlatinumGames recently got a bit of a cash injection through a partnership with Tencent. They’ve also successfully kick-started a remaster of their underappreciated gem, Wonderful 101. That game had too small an audience thanks to its exclusivity to Nintendo’s Wii U, but it’ll soon make its way to Switch, PC and PlayStation 4. Hooray!

A busy bunch, they’ve also started teasing future plans, with a teaser site about the number 4, which set off a bunch of speculation. Would the “4” in question be a new game from an established IP? A brand new IP? A new publishing arm? Something else entirely? Probably all of them, as it relates to four distinct projects, one of which is the revealed Wonderful 101 remaster.

We still don’t really know! But we do know that the developer is working on a new action game that’ll serve as the third part of a loosely connected trilogy. Right now, it’s called Project GG, and it’ll be an action game to follow Wonderful 101, and the Viewtiful Joe series. This game will fill up part two of the four bits of the site, and will apparently be revealed properly soon. According to Japanese game mag Famitsu, it’ll be a “big Hero” game that takes cues from Ultraman, so is likely to involve Kaiju.

“Where Viewtiful Joe is Kamen Rider-esque in that one guy transforms into a hero, and The Wonderful 101 is more like a group of people transforming into heroes, Project G.G. is a giant hero-esque title,” says PlatinumGames’ Hideki Kamiya in Famitsu, according to the folks at Gematsu.

That’s about all we know, but I do know one thing: A Kamiya-directed PlatinumGames action title? I’m in.

