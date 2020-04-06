Resident Evil 8 is reportedly out next year, will be entirely first person

When did Resident Evil become the in thing again? It feels like everyone really enjoyed Resident Evil 7, quietly forgot about it in the midst of the PUBG and battle royale wars that framed a good chunk of 2017 and then moved on. Sure, we all loved the remake of Resident Evil 2 but it just seems weird that we now have a different rumour regarding the Resident Evil franchise every other day now. Last week we reported on the fact that Resident Evil 8 was currently in development and could see some major departures to the rest of the franchise with a release as early as next year and this week we’ve just had some more leaks regarding its development. All of this can only point to one thing: Resident Evil is (ironically) alive and well, as we’re not going to be saddled with yet another remake after the last remake.

These rumours once again made their way onto the internet with the help of AestheticGamer, the Twitter account that accurately leaked the Resident Evil 3 Remake and the currently inaccurate Silent Hill rumours that have been smothered by Konami (spoilsports). Tweeting out details about the supposed upcoming entry into the mainline franchise, AestheticGamer writes, “This will be breaking this month with more details later not by myself, but I’ve needed to clear some stuff up. “Resident Evil 2021” is Resident Evil 8, but it wasn’t always RE8. During most of its development it existed as Revelations 3.” If true, that’s an interesting tidbit. The Revelations games were spin-offs of the mainline series and although they included events important to the canon, they were often relegated to subsidiary games that weren’t essential. “The game has been going through some huge changes to make it more like a “mainline” title, big changes to the story, characters, etc. So specifically what you’ve heard may not be fully true in the final, but a number of elements remain. So as I’ve said, it’s a cross-gen game,” AestheticGamer added.

What makes this rumour even better is this:

It is first-person, and many purists are going to hate it because it’s taking some serious departures in the story/enemies and the like. Hallucinations, Occultism, insanity and not being able to trust others are huge thematics of the game.

Which sounds like a pretty good time, honestly. As Resident Evil has grown, they’ve been turning away from just done-and-dusted zombies; if this is true than branching out into other avenues of horror is a welcome direction for the series, in my opinion at least.

Still, these are all just rumours so take them with a pinch of salt. Resident Evil 7 was a tremendous horror game that you should definitely check out if you have any inclination toward the genre. I’d be very pleased if Resident Evil 8 followed in a similar direction.

