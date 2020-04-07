Saints Row: The Third Remastered is coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One in May

I’ve always considered the best Grand Theft Auto game to be Saints Row. It may not have the AAA pedigree of Rockstar’s legendary series, but Saints Row has always been unashamedly inspired by the benchmark of sandbox action and has managed to carve out an identity of its own over the years and sequels that followed. An identity that is stupidly ludicrous, ballsy and doesn’t give a damn how much of a left turn its own plot takes.

Saints Row The Third is easily the best of the lot, a gloriously over the top ode to ultra-violence and mayhem dressed in purple and ready for a night out on the town. It’s loud, crass and massively obnoxious stuff that achieves orbit with just how frequently it goes over the top. Just the way I like it. Nine years after release, publisher Deep Silver is digging Saints Row The Third up for a new remaster that gives the game a whole new bunch of bells and whistles to show off. Here’s the trailer for it:

Years after taking Stilwater for their own, the Third Street Saints have evolved from street gang to household brand name, with Saints sneakers, Saints energy drinks and Johnny Gat bobblehead dolls all available at a store near you. The Saints are kings of Stilwater, but their celebrity status has not gone unnoticed. The Syndicate, a legendary criminal fraternity with pawns in play all over the globe, has turned its eye on the Saints and demands tribute. Refusing to kneel to the Syndicate, you take the fight to Steelport, a once-proud metropolis reduced to a struggling city of sin under Syndicate control. Take a tank skydiving, call in a satellite-targeted airstrike on a Mexican wrestling gang, and fight against a highly-trained military force by your lonesome in the most outlandish gameplay scenarios ever seen.

And here’s the elevator pitch!

The Full Package, Remastered

With enhanced graphics, improved lighting, reworked environments, and visual effects, Steelport and The Third Street Saints have never looked so good.

City of Sin

Disrupt and dismantle the Syndicate stranglehold on weapons, cybercrime, and criminal rackets. Discover the secrets of Steelport, where there is action on every street corner, for better or, more likely, worse.

Weapons of Crass Destruction

It’s one thing to defeat your enemies. It’s another to humiliate them. Hover jets, human cannonball cars and outrageous melee weapons are all part of the fun.

Crazy Character Customization

Create the most outlandish characters ever seen, from washed-up celebrities to mask-less ninja pirates. Inside every sinner, there is a Saint. Who will you become?

Over The Top Co-op

Fly solo or play online with a homie. Give freefall skydiving a try, landing in your partner’s flaming pickup as you make a desperate run toward a heavily armed Syndicate base. Steelport is always more fun with a friend.

All Downloadable Content Included

All three expansion packs and more than 30 pieces of downloadable content from the original version are included in this massive Saints package.

Saints Row: The Third Remastered will be out on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on May 22.

