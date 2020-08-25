Serious Sam: The First Encounter is currently free on GoG

The world is currently obsessed with the idea of “classic shooters”. I suppose it has something to do with the fact that we’re all feeling a little weak and fragile at the moment, so any excuse to pick up a shotgun and go to town on a series of monsters/demons/aliens is the necessary ingredient to surviving the day.

With Serious Sam 4 just a few weeks away, it might be time to become reacquainted with the series or maybe you’ve never played it and just want to know what’s up with those headless dudes screaming about the bombs on their hands. Well, now’s your chance as Serious Sam: The First Encounter is free on GoG!

Now, you might need to be quick on the draw as the game is only free until Wednesday evening. You still have plenty of time to pick up the classic 2001 shooter starring Sam “Serious” Stone and his ridiculous t-shirt and sunglasses. There’s never been a man more efficient at slaughtering aliens and I don’t care what Duke Nukem is muttering into his pillow, he hasn’t had a decent game in years. Serious Sam: The First Encounter is a stupidly fun game that makes no sense at all but why do you care, you have an arsenal of massive guns and aliens are everywhere. Besides, in 2020 it seems like logic and reason have mostly fled the coop.

Serious Sam 4 was meant to launch at this end of August but was unfortunately delayed into next month. It’s not so bad though because all the trailers for the game make it look like a wildly good time, so a small delay like that isn’t enough to ruffle my feathers too much.

